Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Earnings: A snapshot of GameStop’s Q2 2023 report
Video game company GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2023.
The company posted a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.01 per share for the July quarter, on a reported basis, compared to a loss of $108.7 million or $0.36 per share in the same period of last year. The adjusted loss was $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Second-quarter net sales were $1.16 billion, compared to $1.14 billion last year. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.195 billion at the close of the quarter.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
A look at Hormel Foods’ (HRL) expectations for the remainder of the year
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) were down over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 16% year-to-date. The company delivered disappointing results for its most recent quarter last
Earnings Preview: Oracle (ORCL) looks set to begin fiscal 2024 on a high note
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has emerged as a top performer after lagging behind its peers in the tech world for quite some time. The shift from on-premise applications to cloud-based
Campbell Soup (CPB) sees stronger FY24 as volume and margins improve
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) ended fiscal 2023 on a mixed note, reporting an increase in sales and lower adjusted profit for the final three months of the year. The