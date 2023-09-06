Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Earnings: A snapshot of GameStop’s Q2 2023 report

Video game company GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2023.

The company posted a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.01 per share for the July quarter, on a reported basis, compared to a loss of $108.7 million or $0.36 per share in the same period of last year. The adjusted loss was $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Second-quarter net sales were $1.16 billion, compared to $1.14 billion last year. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.195 billion at the close of the quarter.

