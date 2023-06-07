Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Infographic: Highlights of GameStop’s Q1 2023 earnings report

Video game company GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2023 despite a decline in sales.

GameStop Q1 2023 earnings infographic

The company posted a net loss of $50.5 million or $0.17 per share for the April quarter, on a reported basis, compared to a loss of $157.9 million or $0.52 per share in the same period of last year. The adjusted loss was $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $0.52 per share in the prior-year quarter.

At $1.24 billion, first-quarter net sales were down 10% from the year-ago period. Transition costs related to European restructuring efforts were $14.5 million for the period.

Prior Performance

  • GameStop Q3 2022 earnings infographic
  • GameStop Q2 2022 earnings infographic
  • GameStop Q1 2022 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

CPB Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Campbell Soup’s Q3 2023 financial results

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Organic sales also rose 5%. Net earnings attributable to

Key takeaways from J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q4 2023 earnings report

Shares of the J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) were down over 2% on Tuesday despite the company beating expectations on its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The

Oracle (ORCL) looks set to report strong Q4 results next week

After a period of lackluster performance, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) got a much-needed boost as the software giant expanded its cloud business aggressively in recent years. The company has outperformed

Tags

GAMINGOnline Streaming

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top