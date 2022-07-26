Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
GE Earnings: Highlights of General Electric’s Q2 2022 results
The General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2022, when the engineering firm’s revenues increased by 2%.
The Boston-based industrial conglomerate posted adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share for the June quarter, representing a sharp increase from $0.22 per share reported a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, it was a loss of $0.78 per share, compared to a loss of $1.08 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues came in at $18.65 billion during the three-month period, which is up 2% from last year.
Check this space for management/analysts’ comments on General Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings
“We are improving delivery, price, and cost performance via lean and decentralization. Notwithstanding this progress, much is still uncertain about the external pressures companies are facing at this moment. We continue to trend toward the low end of our 2022 outlook on all metrics except cash, which is lower due to timing of working capital and Renewable Energy-related orders,” said Lawrence Culp, chief executive officer of GE.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Key highlights from UPS (UPS) Q2 2022 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues totaled $24.8 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year. Net income rose 6.5%
Infographic: Highlights of General Motors Q2 2022 earnings report
Auto giant General Motors (NYSE: GM) on Tuesday reported lower earnings for the second st quarter of 2022, despite a 5% increase in revenues. Second-quarter revenues rose 5% annually to
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2022 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 12% year-over-year to $11.3 billion. Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company decreased