General Electric (GE) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues fell 16% year-over-year to $21.9 billion.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $2.4 billion, or $0.27 per share, compared to $538 million, or $0.06 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 60% to $0.08.

For full-year 2021, GE expects industrial revenues to grow organically in the low single digit range. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.15-0.25.

