Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
General Electric (GE) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues fell 16% year-over-year to $21.9 billion.
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $2.4 billion, or $0.27 per share, compared to $538 million, or $0.06 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 60% to $0.08.
For full-year 2021, GE expects industrial revenues to grow organically in the low single digit range. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.15-0.25.
(This story will be updated with an infographic shortly)
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of January 25
Leading stock indices continued the recent rally this week, with S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average setting new records helped mainly by the tech sector. Also, the overall sentiment
COVID-related medical costs may weigh on UnitedHealth’s performance this year
The health insurance sector has been facing multiple challenges from the virus crisis, but market-leading healthcare firm UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) maintained stable financial performance as customers of its core
United Airlines (UAL): International travel expected to make quicker recovery than domestic
United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UAL) had a tough time in 2020 and its CFO literally bid “good riddance” to the year on its quarterly conference call. The company reported