General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Gupta — Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, Dorothy. Good morning and thank you for joining us as we review GM’s financial results for the first quarter of 2020. A press release was issued this morning and the conference call materials are available on the GM Investor Relations website. We are also broadcasting this call via webcast.

We’re joining you from separate remote locations today. On the call this morning, I’m joined by Mary Barra, GM’s Chairman and CEO; Dhivya Suryadevara, GM’s Executive Vice President and CFO; and Dan Berce, President and CEO of GM Financial.

Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statements on the first page of the chart set. As you know [Phonetic] the content of the call will be governed by this language. I will now turn the call over to Mary Barra.

Mary T. Barra — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Rocky and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining. This quarter we have a lot to cover. So I want to begin by updating you on our plans to safely restart our operations then we will share the specifics of our COVID-19 activities and our first quarter financial performance. Our work to resume production has been an ongoing process, and I am pleased to report that based on conversations and collaboration with unions and government officials, we are targeting to restart the majority of our manufacturing operations in the US and Canada the week of May 18th under extensive safety measures. We made this decision with the safety of our employees as our top priority and I want to thank them for their patience and their commitment through this process.

Ever since we suspended our operations in March, our teams have been collaborating internally and externally to understand and share the best practices to be able to return to the workplace. This includes the global safety standards we implemented when we reopened our facilities in China as well as Korea, which remained open during the COVID-19 outbreak there. I will go into additional details about the extensive return to the workplace safety protocols in a few minutes.

As we prepare to go back our thoughts continue to go out to everyone around the world who has been personally affected by COVID-19 and the wellbeing of our employees remains our top priority. Early in this crisis we recognized that while our operations in North and South America were suspended we had the capability to quickly support production of crucial ventilators and personal protective equipment. On March 17th, we were introduced to ventilator manufacturer Ventec. With tremendous collaboration that included UAW leadership and suppliers, we began shipping ventilators from our Kokomo, Indiana facility just one month later. We are fulfilling a government order for 30,000 ventilators to be completed by the end of August.

In Brazil, we are leading a federal government task force to repair ventilators. In addition, we are making masks, face shields and gowns in several of our facilities for both health workers and for our employees. As of yesterday we have donated 1 million masks to hospitals in the United States.

We are proud of the employees who have volunteered to do this work following the footsteps of generations of automotive employees who had supported the [Indecipherable] during times of crisis.

Now let’s shift to the quarter. We entered this crisis better positioned financially because of the many business transformation actions we have taken over the past several years to improve our competitiveness. As we suspended operations, we also moved quickly to preserve our liquidity and protect the business. In March, we suspended guidance for the year and implemented significant austerity measures and drew down our revolving credit facilities. Last month we also suspended our quarterly dividend and share repurchases.

So let’s take a look at the numbers. In the first quarter, we delivered net revenue of $32.7 billion, EBIT-adjusted of $1.2 billion, EBIT-adjusted margin of 3.8%, EPS diluted adjusted of $0.62, adjusted automotive free cash flow of negative $900 million and a ROIC adjusted of 13.2% on a trailing four-quarter basis. The outbreak significantly affected EBIT-adjusted in the quarter and we expect an even greater impact in Q2 because of the production stoppage, a phased restart and what we believe will be lower market demand.

Importantly, our work on safety early in the quarter ensured we could deliver on our commitment to near-term launches like our full-size SUVs and getting parts to our dealers. In Arlington, we completed the build-out of the previous generation of full-size SUVs and the planned conversion for all new models. We will begin shipping the first units to dealers in early June. And our customer care and aftersale warehouses employees across the country have been supplying parts to dealers so they can take care of our customers and also keep their service businesses running.

Our EV and AV work also continues uninterrupted even as many of our engineers work remotely. That means producing — the production timing of key entries like the GMC Hummer EV, the Cadillac Lyriq crossover EV and the Cruise Origin AV remained fully on track.

While the world has changed dramatically under COVID, the importance of Cruise mission to transform transformation for the better is unchanged as it’s [Phonetic] Cruise importance to our vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emission and zero congestion. Cruise continues to make very rapid progress toward its initial goal of superhuman driving performance. While on-way testing has been reduced under COVID, Cruise has remained — has maintained a presence on road in Phoenix, Arizona and in recent weeks has restarted driving in San Francisco in support of the community by autonomously delivering food and other essentials to those most in need. These activities combined with Cruise cutting edge simulation capabilities have enabled the team to continue to make rapid progress during this period. As you know Cruise is well capitalized and this is especially important and an advantage for us during these volatile times. We have and will continue to grow our team by recruiting and retaining the very best engineering and leadership talent.

So let’s shift to our dealers. We know many of them have been heavily impacted by the crisis and we are supporting them in a number of ways, including Shop Click Drive. This is a leading e-commerce tool that completes much of the vehicle purchase transaction online. When combined with dealers making contactless home deliveries, it’s a powerful tool for our dealers and for our customers. An additional 750 dealers have enabled Shop Click Drive since the COVID outbreak. So now, 85% of the US dealer network is participating in Shop Click Drive. Of these 90% offered touchless home delivery experience. In an industry that is down 40% Shop Click Drive interactions are up 41%, so visits are at an all-time high. And stay tuned for improvements to Shop Click Drive as we are working aggressively to add eight new features and capabilities in the coming weeks.

And finally, putting people first also means taking care of our customers, many of whom have been financially affected by the pandemic. GM Financial is offering case-by-case solutions including late fee waivers and OnStar is offering its crisis assist services and free WiFi to keep customers connected to emergency resources and to loved ones. In short, we are positioned to manage through the near-term market dynamics because of swift actions that we took to preserve liquidity, our uninterrupted work on our EV and AV portfolio, our on-time launch strategies for our full-size SUVs, our continued ability to provide [Phonetic] parts to dealers who need them and by leveraging e-commerce and contactless tools like Shop Click Drive.

In the coming days, as we get closer to resuming our operations, we will share our complete return to work playbook first with our employees and then with other stakeholders. However, today I will briefly share a high-level review of the safety procedures we are putting in place. This applies to everyone entering our facilities. Our approach meets or exceeds CDC and World Health Organization guidelines, and as I mentioned earlier, is informed by the global standardized processes we developed for use in China and Korea, as well as input from our union leadership. We have already applied these protocols to Kokomo, Arlington, Warren and in our customer care and aftersale operations. Where our coronavirus safety protocols have been in place, we have not seen a confirmed case of community spread in our facilities.

We have also shared our protocols with our suppliers as they return to work because our supply chain is key to our ability to resume production. When anyone enters a facility, they will do a self-assessment questionnaire and they will have their temperature screened. Our protocols also require frequent hand washing, additional cleaning of workstation and common areas, continued physical distancing, wearing a mask and in some cases wearing a mask and safety glasses. We will also increase time between shifts to further promote physical distancing as people enter and exit the worksites.

Now I’d like to shift to our regional performance in Q1. In North America we were tracking toward a very solid quarter until we suspended our operations. Sales of full-size pickups outpaced the industry by double-digit percentages and drove year-over-year improvements in market share and financial results. As we begin to replenish the pipeline, trucks and full-size SUVs will remain a very high priority. Overall retail and fleet volumes were down in April, but we continue to see resilience in truck deliveries. In April GM’s incentives for light duty pickup trucks were below the segment average.

As I said earlier, we remain 100% committed to the EV technology and products we showed in March as well as our agreement to jointly develop and manufacture two all new electric vehicles for Honda, based on our EV technology. Honda will also make our OnStar and driver assist technologies available in these vehicles. This collaboration builds on our existing partnership in EV, AV and the fuel cells space. It demonstrates our EV cost and technology leadership and will help us deliver a profitable EV business through increased scale and capacity utilization. Turning to our international operation. China was our first major market affected by COVID-19. It put downward pressure on an already weak industry and we experienced a significant year-over-year decrease in volumes and equity income. Production has resumed in China under strict safety protocols and dealers are beginning to report improved retail traffic. Following the strongest impact in February, the industry started to pick up in March and GM China sales posted gains in April year-over-year. We expect to see gradual recovery as a result of our strong mix of new products and the positive impact of government subsidies. However, the outbreak will still affect our overall 2020 results. Also in GM International we announced we will wind down vehicle sales and design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand in 2021. We will instead focus on sales of GM specialty vehicles. In Thailand we will sell our Rayong manufacturing facility and withdraw Chevrolet from the domestic market and end vehicle sales by the end of the year. These measures build on the comprehensive strategy we laid out in 2015 to take actions and markets that do not earn an adequate return on investment. In South America, we continue to work with our stakeholders to turn around the business and capitalize on our leading volume and market share in the region. We will continue to take decisive steps to further accelerate our actions to improve the business. We will streamline and integrate our product portfolio, implement additional austerity measures, take pricing actions and optimize their manufacturing footprint in terms of capacity utilization as well as work to increase localization efforts. Before I turn it to Dhivya, I want to assure you that our leadership team is acting on everything within our control to protect our employees and the business during these uncertain times. With the same result and discipline we have demonstrated for years, we will continue to focus on conserving cash and preserving our liquidity without sacrificing investments in key product programs and technology that will lead us into the future. In addition, we are actively working to accelerate our transformation and seize opportunities in this environment. With that, I’ll turn things over to Dhivya.

Dhivya Suryadevara — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mary, and good morning everybody. We’re experiencing unprecedented times as a result of this pandemic and given this backdrop, we’re providing increased transparency into our cost structure, balance sheet and key drivers of liquidity.

As you all know, coming into this we had already taken a number of actions over the past few years to strengthen the Company, including addressing underperforming businesses across various international markets and maintaining a strong investment grade balance sheet. Additionally, the transformation actions that we took in late 2018 and the recent focus on improving cash flow has put us in a much better position today as we face these challenging market conditions.

Our liquidity continues to be very strong at $33.4 billion at the end of first quarter. Even in an extreme scenario with zero production, our current levels of liquidity will take us into Q4 of 2020. In addition, the capital markets continue to be open as a way to access additional layers of liquidity to take us beyond that time frame.

With that, let me give you an overview of the drivers of our cash flow. First, let me touch on revenue. While revenue from vehicle sales have been minimal over the past few weeks, our high margin after-sales and OnStar businesses continue to operate at a reduced rate.

Looking at outflows, outflows are primarily comprised of three buckets, the ongoing cash cost [Technical Issues] and unwind of negative working capital. On the cost front, we have aggressively reduced our ongoing cost through significant austerity measures and used a zero based budgeting approach. Some of the more notable cost actions include significant cuts to our advertising and other discretionary spend, compensation deferments and certain employee furloughs. And after these austerity measures, we expect our ongoing cash cost, including tax, interest and pension to be approximately $2 billion per month. These cost austerity measures will normalize as production and demand normalizes.

Next let’s move to capex. As you know, our expected spend for the year prior to the crisis was $7 billion. We’ve deferred certain non-critical capex programs related to product refreshes and capex varies from quarter to quarter and it’s expected to be $1.5 billion in Q2. This is a deferral of 25% of our planned capex for Q2, but it does not impact near-term programs like our full-size SUVs and strategic investments in EV and AV programs will continue as planned. Additionally, we are in a unique position as we have transitioned past the necessary investments in our full-size trucks, SUV and crossover franchises.

Finally, let’s look at the third bucket, which is the unwind of our negative working capital. At the end of March, our net AR/AP was $13 billion of which $10 billion flexes with production and typically unwinds in less than 60 days. Therefore a bulk of these payments are behind us in April with some additional payments in May, after which it trails off. We also had finished goods inventory in transit of $2 billion, which we expect to liquidate during the same time period. In addition, we have sales allowances to the tune of $10 billion, which normally pay out over to four to five months, but this will flow with lower demand. Putting all these pieces together and acknowledging it’s difficult to predict how the production will evolve, we still wanted to offer some helpful context on how to think about the second quarter in the absence of guidance.

We are targeting a May 18th restart date for production in our North American plants. And as we follow our new safety protocols, production ramp will be gradual starting with one shift for a period and increasing to two or three shifts as appropriate. So if you look at a scenario in which global production is down 60% to 70% year-over-year for Q2 with an 8 million to 10 million [Phonetic] USR backdrop, we can expect a total cash flow outflow of $7 billion to $9 billion, including the cash cost and capex at the rates that I referenced above, a working capital unwind of $3 billion to $4 billion, a sales allowance unwind of $2 billion to $3 billion, mitigated by contribution from vehicle sales, aftersales and OnStar of $3 billion to 4 billion along with dividends from China and GM Financial and other liquidity actions of $1 billion to $2 billion. In other words, three-quarters of the net cash outflow in Q2 can be attributed to working capital and sales allowances which demonstrates our ability to meaningfully reduce our cost during times of stress. Assuming the production normalizes further in Q3, we would expect working capital to rewind on a pro rata basis, all else equal with sales allowances dependent on production and demand. Let me reiterate that these factors are inherently difficult to predict given the volatility in demand and production timing and levels.

[Technical Issues] comment on our breakeven point. As we have previously communicated, our expected North American EBIT breakeven of 10 million to 11 million units is still intact. From a free cash flow perspective, excluding managed working capital, we expect to generate cash in North America at demand levels only slightly higher than the EBIT breakeven primarily due to pension income and capex versus depreciation levels.

On a global basis, we expect breakeven automotive free cash flow, excluding managed working capital, at 25% reduced demand from 2019 levels which generally implies a US industry sales of 13 million units.

Couple of points on additional liquidity measures we’ve taken recently. As you know, we drew on our $16 billion of revolving credit facility, we renewed our 364-day revolver and extended the majority of our three-year revolver by one year. We also suspended dividends and share repurchase program and continue to look at other options to further shore up liquidity.

Before I comment on the quarter, I do want to share some key metrics for the Finco and how they are weathering the crisis. GM Financial was well capitalized going into this with strong underwriting standards and a history of managing successfully through downturns. Typically, GM Financial is inherently cash generative during the downturn as assets liquidate faster than debt, creating excess liquidity as a balance sheet strength in an environment in which sales are lower. GM Financial leverage was 9.3 times as of March 31st, below the 10 times managerial target as well as below the support agreement threshold of 11.5 times. GMF would be able to sustain losses of approximately $2 billion at its current balance sheet size before requiring any capital under the support agreement with GM.

GMF earnings before tax will be lower this year as credit losses are expected to increase to 2% to 2.5% and residual values decline 7% to 10% in 2020 in line with industry expectations. We have stress tested GMF’s balance sheet under draconian credit and residual value loss scenario, considerably more severe than what the industry experienced during the global financial crisis. Under a scenario of doubling both the credit loss expectations and the residual value decline in 2020, GM will still not be required to contribute capital. GM received $400 million dividend from GM Financial in Q1 and is expected to receive at least another $400 million this year. GM Financial liquidity is also robust at $23.9 billion at the end of Q1 supporting at least six months of cash needs without access to capital markets. During the current crisis GMF’s strong origination and customer support initiatives are partially mitigating the impact of a lower sales environment. Now let me frame up the quarter’s results for you, focusing on the underlying performance of the business. Q1 results of $0.62 in EPS-diluted adjusted includes a $0.28 loss from Lyft and PSA revaluations. Q1 EBIT-adjusted of $1.2 billion reflects an estimated $1.4 billion impact from the pandemic with GMNA accounting for about half of it; China, $300 million; GM Financial, $300 million; and GMI, $100 million. The adjusted automotive free cash flow in the quarter was a burn of $900 million, reflecting normal seasonality, partially offset by an increased dividend from GM Financial, lower capex and positive working capital timing. The free cash flow impact of the pandemic is expected to be an outflow of $600 million. Looking at North America, while our retail sales have clearly been impacted with Q1 down 10.5% and April down 35% year-over-year, full-size pick-up trucks have shown resiliency due to the strength of our new truck portfolio as well as the segment’s trend in geographies that have so far been less impacted by the pandemic. Our inventory levels remain lean and well positioned as we came out of the strike. We ended April with 550,000 units of inventory. Let’s move to GM International. China equity income loss in Q1 was less than $200 million despite the reduction of wholesales more than 60% year-over-year demonstrating the resilience of the China business during the downturn and the significant austerity actions that the team has taken to mitigate the impact. We are starting to see signs of recovery in China as production has completely restarted and dealer traffic across the industry has increased 70% of pre-COVID levels at the beginning of April. As the effect of the virus subsides, we expect to revert to a quarterly equity income run rate of $200 million. We continue to expect dividends to be paid from our China operations between Q2 to Q4 consistent with prior years. In South America, in addition to lower production, we’re facing an ongoing FX rate headwind. We’re focused on taking price, leveraging our global family of vehicles and driving additional cost actions to mitigate these challenges. A few comments on Cruise and our Corp segment. Cruise costs were $200 million for the quarter, consistent with expectations. Corp segment costs were $400 million negative, unfavorable $600 million year-over-year primarily due to a net loss of $400 million from Lyft and PSA in the first quarter of this year compared to a $100 million gain in our PSA and Lyft investments in the first quarter of last year. We’ve made significant progress in our transformational cost savings initiatives of $3.6 billion [Phonetic] achieved in 2018. We’re on track to our target of $4 billion to $4.5 billion, achieving another $300 million in Q1. In summary, the Q1 results demonstrate that the Company entered this crisis from a position of strength. The actions we’re taking position us to come out of this downturn strong and allow us to capitalize on the recovery and future opportunities. The entire team is committed to executing our strategy, while continuing to have a laser focus on the cost structure, the balance sheet and improving cash flow. This concludes our opening comments and we’ll move to the Q&A portion of the call.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Rod Lache with Wolfe Research.

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for all of those details. Just first on the housekeeping side, I just wanted to make sure Dhivya I heard you correctly, were you saying that the EBIT breakeven corresponds with 10 million to 11 million US SAAR and the free cash flow breakeven corresponds with around the 13 million SAAR. Is that correct?

Dhivya Suryadevara — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, that’s correct, Rod. EBIT breakeven for North America at 10 million to 11 million. And if you look at cash flow breakeven for North America would just be slightly higher than that. And when you factor in the negative, the cash burn that you have from International as well as the Corp segment, you would need more SAAR to cover that and that’s how you get to 13 million limit.

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Okay. But you were referencing North America. I presume you meant the equivalent of a US SAAR for the North American business.

Dhivya Suryadevara — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

That’s correct.

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Okay. Thanks for clarifying. Could you talk a little bit about now that you’re kind of plotting this restart, what kind of trajectory are you expecting from here? Obviously at one point you were expecting to do something close to a 10% margin but that’s going to be affected by the level of production.

And then secondly pricing looks very good considering everything that we’re seeing with respect to incentives and also the trajectory of used car prices. Is that something that you view as aberrational and what kind of used vehicle pricing environment have you assumed both for the the auto business as well as GM Financial?

Dhivya Suryadevara — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So —

Mary T. Barra — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hey. I’ll answer [Speech Overlap]. Oh, go ahead, Dhivya.

Dhivya Suryadevara — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Go ahead, Mary.

Mary T. Barra — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I would say [Phonetic] on the margin question, I think we’re very focused on restarting. As I mentioned we will start in a very cadence and thoughtful way of first shift and then growing to two or three shifts depending on the plant and the demand. I think it’s too early to forecast margin predictions, but what I would say is we will continue to be laser like focused on our cost structure. I think through this process of going into a zero base cost environment, we have found areas where we think we can be much more efficient as we move forward. So we’ll be looking to be very cash conscious as we go forward and seize the opportunity as we start building.

And Dhivya, do you want to talk about the pricing?

Dhivya Suryadevara — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, from a pricing perspective, things have remained strong, Rod, especially as it relates to the pickup market. A lot of the stats that I referenced, those — that segment is doing particularly well. Just to give you a data point there. As you know, the segment penetration of the overall industry was 13% to 14%. That’s how it was running before this. And in March, you saw it go up to 18% and then in April to 21%. So the segments continuing very strong and with that the pricing remained strong as well.

From a used vehicle perspective, we have assumed about a 7% to 10% decline in 2020 and obviously we’re going to have to see what sticks later on. But Dan Berce is on the call and Dan, I don’t know if you want to add anything to that.

Daniel E. Berce — Senior Vice President and President and Chief Executive Officer, GM Financial

No, no. Dhivya, you’re exactly right that our assumption for used car vehicle pricing is down 7% to 10%. That’s truly in line with industry estimates. And in terms of how that’s going to affect retail, obviously the trading [Phonetic] value of the vehicle is going to be a little bit less. But as the Finco we will take that into account in our underwriting and loan to value analysis.

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Spak from RBC Capital Markets.

