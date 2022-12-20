Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q2 2023 earnings results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $5.2 billion. Organic net sales increased 11%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills increased 1% to $606 million and EPS rose 4% to $1.01 compared to the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS of $1.10 was up 12% YoY.
Both revenue and adjusted EPS beat market expectations.
The company raised its outlook for fiscal year 2023. Organic net sales are now expected to increase 8-9%, compared to the previous expectation of 6-7% growth. Adjusted EPS is now expected to increase 4-6% in constant currency, compared to the previous range of up 2-5% in constant currency.
