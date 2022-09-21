Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q1 2023 financial results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Organic net sales were up 10%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills increased 31% to $820 million while EPS rose 32% to $1.35 versus last year, driven by higher operating profit. Adjusted EPS rose 13% to $1.11, on a constant currency basis.
For full-year 2023, organic net sales are expected to increase 6-7%.
Prior performance
