Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials
Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
GPN Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 08, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Global Payments Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Winnie Smith. Please go ahead.
Winnie Smith — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Good morning, and welcome to Global Payments fourth quarter and full-year 2020 conference call.
Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that some of the comments made by management during today’s conference call contain forward-looking statements about expected operating and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the impact of COVID-19 and economic conditions on our future operations that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.
Certain risk factors inherent in our business are set forth in filings with the SEC, including our most recent 10-K and subsequent filings. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements during this call speak only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to update them.
Some of the comments made refer to non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share, which we believe are more reflective of our ongoing performance. For a full reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC regulation, please see our press release furnished as an exhibit to our Form 8-K filed this morning and our trended financial highlights, both of which are available in the Investor Relations area of our website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com.
Joining me on the call are Jeff Sloan, CEO; Cameron Bready, President and COO; and Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO.
Now, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff.
Jeff Sloan — Chief Executive Officer
Thanks, Winnie. We delivered fourth quarter and full year results that exceeded our expectations, because of our focus on technology enablement, coupled with ongoing excellence in execution. Our fourth quarter results demonstrated continued sequential improvement, despite the impact of a more challenging macroeconomic environment in a number of our markets for much of the period. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our exceptional team members during this difficult time, and we thank them for their commitment to our customers, to each other and to our communities.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of February 8
With fresh hopes of economic recovery emerging after the Senate moved closer to passing the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, stock futures are probably headed for one of their best phases.
Strong pipeline, M&A synergies to keep Bristol Myers on growth path
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is thriving on its multi-pronged growth plan, based on strategic acquisitions and the promising pipeline. Recently, the pharma giant jumped on the COVID vaccine
Three main points to note from Snap’s (SNAP) latest earnings announcement
Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 9% in afternoon hours on Friday. The stock has jumped over 272% in the last 12 months. A day ago, the company reported