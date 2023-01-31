Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

GM Earnings: All you need to know about General Motors Q4 2022 earnings results

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 28.4% year-over-year to $43.1 billion.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 14.8% to $2 billion while EPS rose 19.8% to $1.39. Adjusted EPS increased 57% to $2.12.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For calendar year 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $6-7.

Prior performance

General-Motors-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic

