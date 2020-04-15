Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Good morning. This is Heather Kennedy Miner, Head of Investor Relations at Goldman Sachs. Welcome to our first quarter earnings conference call. Today, we will reference our earnings presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.gs.com. This audiocast is copyrighted material of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and may not be duplicated, reproduced, or rebroadcast without our consent.

Today, I'm joined by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon, and our Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Scherr. David will start with the firm's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including our organizational resilience and business continuity and our efforts to support our communities around the world. Then he'll speak to our results in the context of the recent market volatility and the broader operating environment. Stephen will then discuss our first quarter results in detail, including the firm's strong financial position and our execution priorities in the current environment. David and Steven will be happy to take your questions following their remarks.

David M. Solomon — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Heather, and thank you everyone for joining this morning. First and foremost, all of us at Goldman Sachs hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. We are grappling with an unprecedented global crisis that is putting extraordinary pressure on all of society, on families, on small business owners, on large companies, on not-for-profit organizations, on governments and economies around the world, and of course on the healthcare system. There is no doubt that some segments of society, particular our most vulnerable communities and small businesses, are suffering more than others. Thankfully, there are areas of inspiration. To all of the frontline workers, including doctors, the nurses, the individuals showing up to work every day to keep our supermarkets, our pharmacies, and our public transportation operating through this crisis, we are extremely grateful to you, and we are in awe of your courage and dedication.

From where we sit today, it is too early to know the full impact or to predict the specific path to recovery. But I am confident, particularly in light of the decisive and thoughtful actions being taken around the world by the public and private sector that together we will overcome this adversity. Our people have demonstrated time and time again extraordinary resilience and the ability to grow and adapt to change. I am enormously proud of how our colleagues have risen to the occasion in recent weeks. They’ve been working tirelessly to help our clients navigate the challenging and volatile markets brought about by this pandemic. And as a leadership team, our first priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our Goldman Sachs teammates. To do this, we activated a comprehensive global business continuity plan. This has been an extraordinary effort with exemplary performance from all involved, especially our engineering and operation teams admits the significant increase in market volatility. Over the past months now, we’ve been operating with approximately 98% of our global employees working remotely, while handling 2 times to 3 times the normal trading volumes and maintaining very high levels of engagement across all our stakeholders from corporations and institutions to individuals.

Across the globe, including our teams in Bengaluru, Warsaw, Dallas, and Salt Lake City, we successfully outfitted employees with the necessary technology to work, communicate, and engage without interruption. Our smooth transition is a testament to our forward planning, technology capabilities, and business resiliency. At a time of reduced market liquidity, our people are working relentlessly to support our clients. This effort includes intensive engagement by our operations team who worked alongside their industry counterparts to clear the extraordinary volumes of trades, sales, and margin activity. Throughout these events, the level of cooperation among financial institutions and the dedication and resiliency of our people is inspiring.

We are also staying very close to our corporate clients. Over the past few weeks, I’ve personally spoken to almost 100 CEOs, to share best practices, offer advice, and often to take advice from them. They face a variety of challenges, including distribution and supply chain disruptions and cash flow uncertainty. Many are working to keep their employees on the payroll, despite a significant revenue headwind. I’m broadly impressed by the private sector efforts to work together to help our communities navigate this crisis.

For our part to help support corporate financing needs, we are proud that in recent weeks, we have reopened markets and underwritten a record amount of U.S. dollar investment grade debt for clients. In addition, we have been an active participant in programs announced by the Federal Reserve to support the economy. We are also supporting the flow of capital in international markets. This year, we have led over $15 billion of Fight COVID-19 bonds, including issuances for the African Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, Austria, France and Indonesia.

where proceeds will be used to alleviate the economic and social impacts of the pandemic. During this period, we have also been actively engaged with our individual customers across the wealth spectrum. This is included providing advice, financing, execution and investing opportunities for our PWM and high net worth clients. In Consumer Banking, it is now providing uninterrupted access to our digital deposit, lending and payments products and continuous service through our call centers, which are now operating virtually. We’ve also taken important steps to support our consumer banking clients through this challenging time we were early to announce the COVID-19 customer assistance program in March and we have now extended it to April, giving our customers the flexibility to skip a monthly payment without penalty or interest.

More broadly, over the past six weeks. John, Stephen and I have remained in active dialog with central banks, governments and regulators. We commend the rapid, forceful and unprecedented fiscal and regulatory responses designed to ensure liquid and well functioning capital markets and to provide emerging fee financing to small businesses and individuals that need it most. These actions will undoubtedly help mitigate the demand shocks caused by the virus, and speed the economic recovery.

The Federal Reserve and the US government along with the ECB, Bank of England and other global central banks have sent a clear message that they will decisively support the broader economy with the global banking system as an active partner. Goldman Sachs, alongside many other financial institutions is prepared to play our part to help communities and businesses, both small and large suffering from the economic impact of this devastating health crisis. We are harnessing our resources, experience and network to help where we can. We are working with public and private sector clients to partner on new initiatives.

With a focus on community assistance and economic support for businesses and serving our clients and customers. For our part, we’ve taken a number of important steps, including making a $550 million commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts. We will help small business owners weather this challenging time to $500 million for small business loans and $25 million in grants to community development financial institutions, who have a long track record of reaching underserved communities and businesses.

We have worked with many of these mission-driven lenders for years through our 10,000 small business programs. In addition, we launched a COVID-19 relief fund with $30 million commitment through Goldman Sachs Gives including a special employee matching grant program to help healthcare workers, families and the most vulnerable populations.

Lastly in response to the well publicized shortage of equipment for health professionals, we continue to donate supplies to front line workers who need the most. Across the US and Europe, we have donated 2.5 million surgical masks and 700,000 N95 masks which we acquired over a number of years following prior epidemics like SARS as a part of our operational risk management efforts.

As the situation rapidly evolves, we will continue to adapt our response for supporting the broader financial system, our clients, our people and our communities. More broadly, these are defining times for organizations. Adversity compels us to innovate, to leverage new technologies and to find new ways of thinking and interacting.

At Goldman Sachs, we’ve always prided ourselves on doing that to help our client succeed and we continue to execute on this commitment as we move forward. With that context, I will turn to the quarter, on Page 2 of the earnings presentation to discuss our financial results. In the first quarter, net revenues were $8.7 billion, roughly flat versus a year ago. Net earnings were $1.2 billion, resulting in an earnings per share of $3.11, and ROE of 5.7%, and return on tangible equity of 6%.

The first quarter proved to be two very different operating periods, with a solid January and February, followed by a challenging and volatile backdrop in March. In both context, our franchise businesses performed well. From a client perspective, we maintained our leading position as a strategic advisor to our investment banking clients in period of stress. We delivered solid growth in FICC and Equities on high levels of client engagement as we extended balance sheet liquidity to clients during the most volatile markets in March.

We continue to advise our wealth management clients and accelerated deposit growth in our digital consumer banking business. In asset management, we saw a direct impact from market dislocation as our on balance sheet equity and debt investments experienced material mark to market losses from falling asset prices. We also recognized higher credit losses and bolstered our reserves. Challenges notwithstanding, we maintained a strong and highly liquid balance sheet with capital ratios above our minimums and robust levels of liquidity.

Importantly, our franchise remains strong and we feel well positioned to deliver best in class advice, execution and risk expertise to every client engagement. Turning to the operating environment on Page 3, the financial markets started the year on solid footing, fueled by continued economic growth and strong consumer sentiment. Our business performed well in both January and February as markets notched new highs driven by client confidence in activity.

This backdrop however deteriorated with unprecedented speed in early March, as financial markets began to sense the severe risks from the spread of COVID-19 across the globe, and the dramatic measures needed to contain it. We witnessed spikes and volatility across most financial assets and global markets. The S&P 500 declined sharply from all time highs in February and the VIX hit new highs. We also witnessed significant widening of credit spreads in both investment grade and high yield and derisking from clients across all asset classes.

Given our strong financial position, we were able to commit our balance sheet, on behalf of clients and support strong volumes across our global market franchise, as investors sought to reduce risk exposures. The very high levels of activities — of activity demonstrate the strength and scope of our franchise and our ability to serve clients as an important risk intermediary.

Looking forward, our economists expect a very significant near-term decline in growth followed by a rebound in the second half of the year when they expect us to get back about 50% of the decline in output that we lose in the first two quarters. More specifically, annualized US GDP is forecasted to decline in excess of 30% in the second quarter before recovering in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in an economic contraction of about 6% of the year.

This compares to growth expectations of over 2% just a few months ago. There is obviously a wide range of uncertainty around forward projections given the unknown duration of the health crisis. The reality is that none of us know for sure. This is why it is critically important during this difficult period that we maintain a strong financial profile and remain agile and flexible in our service to our clients.

Lastly, I’ll share a few comments on our Investor Day commitments. While January seems distant under these circumstances, more distant under these circumstances than the ten or so weeks that have passed, the strategic direction we laid out for the firm remains no less compelling. Strengthening our core businesses, expanding in new and adjacent businesses, and operating with greater efficiency, remain ever important to the firm. We established targets that contemplated a normal operating environment. And clearly, this is not a normal operating environment. Yet our targets represent medium and long-term goals, which we still aspire to.

Interestingly, this environment has created opportunities for us to accelerate our strategic plans in certain areas. Our transaction banking rollout remains on track and our growth in corporate deposits has exceeded expectations. In our alternatives business, we have accelerated fundraising on a strategic solution fund of meaningful size to help clients take advantage of attractive investment opportunities.

In our high net worth business, we completed our re-branding of United Capital, the Goldman Sachs’ personal financial management on schedule in March, and our strong growth in consumer deposits continues to underscore the strategic importance of that business. You should expect us to manage through the current environment dynamically with our priorities of serving clients and protecting the long-term value of our franchise.

We will adjust our tactical response as appropriate, which may impact the timing, cadence of the size of certain investments. That says our strategic goals remain in place. As we execute, we look forward on updating you — to updating you on our progress. With that, I will turn it over to Stephen.

Stephen M. Scherr — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, David. Good morning to you all. Let me begin with our summary results on page 4. During the first quarter, three of our four business segments produced revenue growth in excess of 20% versus the year ago period. Reflecting the strength of our franchise and the elevated level of activity in March. These results were offset by losses in our Asset Management business, due to the significant decline in the fair value of our long-term investments in equity, debt securities, and loans.

We also took a material provision for credit losses in the quarter. Despite the difficult backdrop, our overall revenue levels remained relatively flat versus a year ago, reflecting the diversification of our businesses. Before turning specifically to our results, I want to reflect for a moment on the financial strength of the firm and the US banking system coming into this period of volatility, in terms of capital, liquidity and risk.

I also want to provide insight into where Goldman Sachs stands on those metrics as we enter the second quarter. The industry came into this market dislocation with a robust financial position, as the capital levels for large banks, more than doubled over the past decade. More than doubled over the past decade to approximately $1 trillion. Our capital stands above our minimums, with the reduction in our CET1 ratio during the quarter, a reflection of a very purposeful deployment of balance sheet on behalf of clients.

As David noted, our liquidity is very strong, averaging over $240 billion during the quarter and remains at a level higher than that now. Our risk positions remain balanced, controlled, and adequately provisioned for, both in terms of counterparty risk and sector exposure. Our ability to serve as a principle intermediary of risk, a source of liquidity and a provider of balance sheet, on behalf of clients is rooted in the sound financial footing of the firm and our long history of being a firm that clients turn to in challenging moments.

Across Goldman Sachs, our forward planning and risk management practices enabled us to be well prepared. The liquidity and capital buffers we hold are intended for times like these, and we prudently deploy our financial resources to serve our clients during the first quarter. As a function of the regular stress testing that we and the industry have undertaken over the past decade, our liquidity and capital metrics are sized to withstand severely adverse scenarios.

During a time of increased market volatility and disruption, our ability to seamlessly serve our clients, while the vast majority of our employees work remotely demonstrates the dedication of our people, the strength of our engineering and our business resiliency in addition to the financial standing of the organization. In short, Goldman Sachs is open for business.

Let’s turn to our business performance on Page 5 beginning with Investment Banking. Investment Banking produced first quarter net revenues of $2.2 billion, up 6% versus the fourth quarter and up 25% versus a year ago quarter. First quarter financial advisory revenues of $781 million were down 9% sequentially and down 11% versus last year amid fewer deal closings, consistent with lower industry volumes. During the quarter, we participated in nearly $250 billion of announced transactions and closed 68 deals for nearly $200 billion of deal volume.

We maintained our Number 1 position in both announced and completed M&A league table rankings. We continue to engage with clients about significant changes in the economic environment and the implications for the M&A business. Given the new set of challenges facing a variety of industries, we expect client demand to evolve as they seek our assistance, bolstering balance sheets, hedging market and financial risks, and capturing strategic opportunities.

While there are clearly some industries that are more directly impacted than others, dialogs with clients are at elevated levels across all verticals, as this crisis impacts clients of all types and in all regions. Moving to underwriting. Equity underwriting net revenues of $378 million were flat versus the fourth quarter and up 44% versus a slow period for IPOs in the first quarter of last year. For the quarter, we ranked Number 2 globally in equity underwriting, with $12 billion in volume across 80 transactions, as we executed a number of key IPOs during the first two months of the quarter.

Additionally, following the market pullback, we helped a number of clients raise capital in the convertible market through public and private transactions. Notably, we led a number of high-profile-type issuances for a variety of companies, including Wayfair and Twitter. Turning to debt underwriting. Net revenues were $583 million, down 3% versus the fourth quarter and up 21% from a year ago. Activity this quarter reflected growth in asset-backed and leverage finance activity. Our franchise remains well positioned as evidenced by our Number 4 global debt underwriting league table ranking and our ability to provide clients access to the investment grade and below investment grade markets, even through the challenging environment in March.

As David mentioned, in the last two full weeks of March, we saw record U.S. dollar investment grade issuance with over $170 billion of activity. Of that, Goldman Sachs helped raise nearly $75 billion of financing for clients, capturing over 13% share, roughly double versus last year, evidencing our client engagement and commitment to market access. Helping clients access public market financing windows also enabled us to better risk manage our portfolio of acquisition finance commitments, as certain bridge in other facilities were taken out in permanent financings in the capital markets.

Our Investment Banking backlog decreased versus the fourth quarter but rose versus a year ago. Given the environment, we expect announcement timelines on several larger transactions in our backlog to be delayed. That said, we maintain active dialogs with clients across our global franchise and know that market conditions can evolve quickly. Revenues from corporate lending were $442 million, nearly double the fourth quarter and up over three-fold versus a year ago, driven by approximately $375 million of hedge gains relating to our relationship lending book on wider credit spreads during the quarter.

We maintain single-name hedges on certain larger commitments as a prudent risk management tool. The hedge gains could, of course, reverse in future quarters should credit spreads tighten. As a reminder, corporate lending includes middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing. In the quarter, gains on single-name and index hedges as well as net interest income on the portfolio more than offset fair value marks on our acquisition financing commitments. During the quarter, we saw approximately $19 billion of corporate commitment drawdowns in relationship lending, as we supported our clients’ liquidity needs during this difficult time.

While we saw a higher percentage of drawdowns from our non-investment grade clients, given the larger size of our investment grade book, the $19 billion was roughly evenly split on a notional basis between investment grade and non-investment grade. These draws were within our expectations for a stress scenario and were below the amount pre-funded in our liquidity pool. During this period, we also saw significant inflows in commercial deposit accounts tied to our new transaction banking platform. These deposit balances totaled $9 billion and we’re now serving over 80 clients, reflecting the early diversification benefits of our new business growth strategy.

Moving to Global Markets on Page 6. Net revenues were $5.2 billion in the first quarter, up 48% sequentially and up 28% versus last year. Growth was driven by significantly higher client activity amid wider bid-ask spreads and solid risk management in a challenging market. As we noted at our Investor Day, our results in global markets, like all segments, include fully allocated costs. As such, our reported quarterly results in global markets, were burdened by a charge of approximately $500 million related to valuation adjustments on derivatives associated with widening of credit and funding spreads.

FICC net revenues were $3 billion, up 68% sequentially and up 33% year-over-year. Growth versus last year was driven by an 18% increase in financing and 36% growth in intermediation revenues. Within FICC intermediation, we saw elevated client flows across all of our businesses, with four out of five business lines posting higher first quarter net revenues versus last year; again, reflecting the value of our standing commitment to a diversified FICC franchise.

In currencies, we saw a very active quarter with meaningful revenue improvement as higher volatility drove significantly higher client volume and strong performance in the Americas and Asia. We continued to on-board new clients to our Marquee and eFX platforms during the quarter, and produced record results in this business, reflecting our significant investments in recent years, changing client workflows, and our willingness to provide liquidity during market stress.

Our rates franchise also performed well, given high levels of client intermediation and despite the challenge of managing risk positions through a significant jump in volatility as central banks around the world cut rates and the Fed and ECB launched significant quantitative easing programs. In commodities, our business delivered strong results in oil, as we worked with our clients to manage extraordinary price volatility. We also generated solid performance in metals. These positive results were partly offset by CVA from wider counterparty credit spreads.

In credit, our performance was solid across our global franchise. We benefited from significantly higher client activity in more liquid index CDS products and notably in client portfolio trades, which more than offset the impact of wider credit spreads amid lower liquidity in cash product trading inventory. Like in our currencies business, our technology platforms in credit enabled us to serve clients in period of market dislocation with both buyers and sellers benefiting from our global franchise, capital commitment, and the efficiency of our digital platforms. In mortgages, net revenues fell, as significantly higher client activity was offset by wider spreads impacting our inventory, particularly in agencies inventory, particularly in agencies as we saw deleveraging across the market.

Importantly, our performance was cushioned by the capital and risk reduction measures we executed over the past several years. Lastly in FICC financing, we saw a considerable strength in our repo business as we helped clients navigate dislocated funding markets, which have begun to normalize in recent weeks.

Turning to Equities, on Page 7. Net revenues for the first quarter were $2.2 billion, up 28% versus the fourth quarter and up 22% versus a year ago. Equities intermediation net revenues of $1.5 billion rose 32% versus a year ago. Aided by derivatives, given higher equity market volatility, and significantly higher client volumes. This was partially offset by a more difficult market making backdrop in Europe, given unexpected dividend cuts. Equities financing revenues of $666 million rose 4% year-over-year, driven by higher average quarterly, prime client balances.

Moving to Asset Management on page 8. Collectively, our Asset Management activities produced negative net revenues of $96 million in the first quarter, first quarter management and other fees totaled $640 million, up 5% versus a year ago, driven by higher client assets under supervision. Incentive fees increased to $154 million driven primarily by asset harvesting, including closing a key Special Purpose Acquisition Company or SPAC transaction. Growth in management and incentive fees was more than offset by marks on our on-balance sheet investment portfolio. Losses here reflect the sharp market declines during the quarter, given the majority of our assets in this segment are accounted for at fair value.

Our equity investments produced $22 million of net losses in the first quarter as material gains generated on the pending or close sale of certain investments in January and February were more than offset by broader markdowns on our public and private equity holdings in March. More specifically on our $19 billion private equity portfolio, we generated gains of approximately $775 million from event driven items including agreements to sell our investment in a UK student housing portfolio and our investment in AirTrunk, a datacenter in Australia.

Gains from this dispositions were offset by approximately $500 million of marks on our private equity positions, reflecting the underlying operating performance of the businesses. And roughly $500 million of marks on our $2 billion public equity portfolio including $180 million loss on Avantor and significantly smaller losses across the broader portfolio. Net revenues from lending and debt investment activities in Asset Management were a negative $868 million attributable to mark to market losses on debt securities and fair value loans.

As shown on page 9, this segment houses a $29 billion credit portfolio including $13 billion of fair value debt securities and $16 billion of corporate and real estate loans, of which $4 billion are held at fair value. This portfolio includes a range of investing activities executed by our private credit group and multi-strategy investing teams, which have historically generated solid contributions to firm performance over many years.

That said, in the first quarter, the fair market value component of the portfolio managed by these teams incurred significant credit spread widening which more than offset the ongoing net interest income from the portfolio itself. This drove significant losses across the portfolio of senior and mezzanine corporate loans and our broader portfolio of liquid corporate debt securities. As we go forward, we will continue to risk manage the credit portfolio, prudently.

With respect to loans, while the majority of the portfolio is non-investment grade by design, it is well structured and over 85% is secured. We also would note that if spreads retrace, as they have in the first part of the second quarter, we could recoup a portion of the first quarter’s losses. But of course, there is no assurance of that outcome.

Turning to Consumer & Wealth Management on page 10. We produced $1.5 billion of revenues in the first quarter, up 6% versus the fourth quarter and up 21% versus a year ago, driven by higher average assets under supervision, increased transaction volumes and incentive fees and higher consumer banking revenues from deposits and lending products.

For the quarter, wealth management and other fees of $959 million rose 21% versus last year, reflecting both organic growth and the United Capital acquisition. Assets under supervision rose 6% versus the prior year to $509 billion. We also saw higher incentive fees, while private banking and lending revenues declined. Consumer banking revenues were $282 million in the first quarter, rising nearly 40% versus last year, reflecting higher net interest income from strong growth in deposits and credit card loan balances.

Consumer deposits at quarter end totaled $72 billion across the US and UK reflecting a record $12 billion of quarterly growth in the consumer platform. Performance in March was solid with $4 billion of monthly growth, providing a valuable source of funding to the firm. Funded consumer loan balances remained stable at $7 billion of which $5 billion were from Marcus consumer loans and $2 billion from credit card. Going forward, we expect to see a more modest level of growth in both Marcus unsecured loans and Apple Card as we seek to manage our risk profile and reduce the pace of origination during this period of market and economic dislocation.

Now let’s turn to page 11 for our firm-wide assets under supervision. Total client assets for which we earn a management fee, including those in Asset Management and Consumer & Wealth Management, totaled $1.8 trillion in the first quarter, down $41 billion versus the fourth quarter, but up $219 billion versus a year ago. Our sequential decline was driven by $114 billion of market depreciation, offset by $72 billion of liquidity, and $1 billion of long-term inflows.

Switching gears on Page 12, let’s address net interest income and our lending portfolio. Total firm wide net interest income was $1.3 billion for the first quarter, up 23% sequentially, reflected in global markets and consumer given the impact of lower funding costs and continued consistent with our historical focus on expense discipline, and the emphasis on cost control at Investor Day we will assess the timing, magnitude and pace of certain expenses and investments.

Importantly, we continue to pursue our medium term efficiency target. To that end, we expect to realize the effect of planned reductions in non-compensation expenses, more significantly through the back half of the year. Finally on taxes, our reported tax rate was 10% for the first quarter. Our lower rate reflected the impact of share-based compensation awards and the lower impact or — and the impact of lower pretax earnings on permanent benefits.

As noted previously, we expect our tax rate over the next few years to be approximately 21%. Turning to select balance sheet data, on slide 14, let me begin with capital. Our common equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.5% at the end of the first quarter, under the standardized approach, down 80 basis points sequentially, driven by balance sheet and RWA growth in light of our meaningful client engagement, during the quarter.

Our ratio under the advanced approach decreased by 140 basis points to 12.3%. With the incremental decline versus standardized, due to higher credit spread volatility. Our SLR was 5.9%, down 30 basis points sequentially, also on balance sheet deployment to clients.

This quarter we returned a total of $2.4 billion of capital to shareholders through share repurchases, notably at the beginning of the quarter and common stock dividends. Our basic share count ended the quarter at another record-low of 356 million shares. As you will recall, Goldman Sachs and members of the Financial Services Forum voluntarily decided to temporarily suspend buybacks through the second quarter of 2020.

This pause allows us to continue to deploy our resources, to support our clients in the context of the current operating environment. We remain committed to allocating capital to accretive high return opportunities and when not deployed, returning excess to shareholders. As it relates to our dividend, given our continued earnings generation and solid capital position, we feel comfortable maintaining our dividend. Further to the balance sheet, total assets ended the quarter at $1.1 trillion, up 10% versus last quarter.

We maintained strong liquidity levels. As referenced earlier, our global core liquid assets averaged a record $243 billion, up $6 billion versus the fourth quarter. On the liability side, our total deposits increased to $220 billion, up $30 billion versus last quarter with strong flows through our Marcus and transaction banking channels.

As we continue to execute on our long-term strategy to remix our liabilities to our deposits. Our total unsecured long-term borrowings were $226 billion driven by $15.7 billion of vanilla debt issuance during the quarter, as we accelerated issuance into the first quarter from what was intended for the back part of this year, to better position ourselves to be in the service of our clients.

In conclusion, our first quarter results reflected the volatile operating environment and our ability to navigate turbulent markets and support our client franchise. As we look towards the balance of the year, we take strength from our robust financial position including capital and liquidity. Our client franchise remains strong and with the ongoing dedication of the talented professionals of Goldman Sachs, we will marshal the full resources of the firm to serve our clients during this unprecedented time.

With that, thank you again for dialing-in, and we’ll now open the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

