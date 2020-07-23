Graphic: How Quest Diagnostics (DGX) performed in Q2 2020

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The Q2 earnings were a cent higher than the average Wall Street prediction, while the revenues were in line.
DGX shares fell 1.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 23% since the beginning of the year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Quest Diagnostics Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
CEO Steve Rusckowski said, “Looking forward to the rest of the year, we will continue to expand COVID-19 testing capacity while also continuing to serve our customers as they continue to recover from the pandemic.”
