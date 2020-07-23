Graphic: How Quest Diagnostics (DGX) performed in Q2 2020

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The Q2 earnings were a cent higher than the average Wall Street prediction, while the revenues were in line.

DGX shares fell 1.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 23% since the beginning of the year.

CEO Steve Rusckowski said, “Looking forward to the rest of the year, we will continue to expand COVID-19 testing capacity while also continuing to serve our customers as they continue to recover from the pandemic.”

Prior performance