GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q2 2022 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results.

Net revenues decreased 23% year-over-year to $11.86 billion.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders declined 48% to $2.78 billion, or $7.73 per share, compared to last year.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates, allowing the stock to gain over 3% in premarket hours on Monday.

Firmwide assets under supervision increased $101 billion during the quarter to $2.50 trillion.

Prior performance