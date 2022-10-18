GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q3 2022 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total net revenues decreased 12% year-over-year to $11.98 billion.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders were down 44% to $3 billion and EPS was down 45% to $8.25 compared to last year.

Global core liquid assets averaged $417 billion for the third quarter of 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.50 per common share payable on December 29, 2022 to common shareholders of record on December 1, 2022.

