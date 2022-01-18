Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2021 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues rose 8% year-over-year to $12.64 billion driven by higher revenues in Investment Banking and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders dropped 13% YoY to $3.80 billion while EPS was down 11% to $10.81.
While revenues beat market estimates, earnings fell short of expectations.
Global core liquid assets averaged $353 billion for the quarter.
Shares dropped 4% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
