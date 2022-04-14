Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’Q1 2022 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 27% year-over-year to $12.93 billion, the decrease compared with the first quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Asset Management and Investment Banking.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders dropped 43% YoY to $3.83 billion while EPS was down 42% to $10.76.
Most Popular
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q1 2022 results
Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported lower net profit and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The bottom line also missed analysts' estimates. The company's stock
JM Smucker Co. (SJM) will focus on growth categories amidst inflation and supply chain volatility
Shares of JM Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) have gained 7% over the past 12 months. The company continues to face challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions and expects these
Here’s everything you need to know about Strong Global Entertainment’s upcoming IPO
The entertainment industry was hit hard by pandemic-related movement restrictions, which caused widespread closure of cinema halls and cancellation of events, but is gradually recovering from the crisis. Encouraged by