GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’Q1 2022 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 27% year-over-year to $12.93 billion, the decrease compared with the first quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Asset Management and Investment Banking.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders dropped 43% YoY to $3.83 billion while EPS was down 42% to $10.76.