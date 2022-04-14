Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’Q1 2022 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 27% year-over-year to $12.93 billion, the decrease compared with the first quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Asset Management and Investment Banking.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders dropped 43% YoY to $3.83 billion while EPS was down 42% to $10.76.

  • Goldman Sachs Q2 2021 Earnings Infographic

Most Popular

JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q1 2022 results

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported lower net profit and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The bottom line also missed analysts' estimates. The company's stock

JM Smucker Co. (SJM) will focus on growth categories amidst inflation and supply chain volatility

Shares of JM Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) have gained 7% over the past 12 months. The company continues to face challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions and expects these

Here’s everything you need to know about Strong Global Entertainment’s upcoming IPO

The entertainment industry was hit hard by pandemic-related movement restrictions, which caused widespread closure of cinema halls and cancellation of events, but is gradually recovering from the crisis. Encouraged by

Tags

Financefinancial servicesinvestment banking

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top