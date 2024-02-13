HAS Earnings: All you need to know about Hasbro’s Q4 2023 earnings results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues declined 23% year-over-year to $1.28 billion.

Net loss attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $1.06 billion, or $7.64 per share, compared to a loss of $129 million, or $0.93 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.38.

Both revenue and earnings missed expectations, sending the stock crashing over 13% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $925 million to $1 billion.

