Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro Q2 2021 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 54% year-over-year to $1.32 billion.
The company reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $33.9 million, or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.05.
The company beat market estimates on both revenue and earnings.
Hasbro has declared a dividend of $0.68 per common share, payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.
