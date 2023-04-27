Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q1 2023 financial results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 14% year-over-year to $1 billion.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $22.1 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to a net income of $61.2 million, or $0.44 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS dropped 98% to $0.01.

Revenues beat estimates while earnings matched expectations.

The company expects revenue to be down low single digits and adjusted EPS to be $4.45-4.55 in FY2023.

Tags

Toys

