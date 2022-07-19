Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues inched up by 1% to $1.33 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net earnings of $142 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to a loss of $23 million, or $0.17 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 10% year-over-year to $1.15.

For FY2022, Hasbro expects to achieve low single digit revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

