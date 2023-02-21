HD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Home Depot’s Q4 2022 financial results

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Sales were $35.8 billion, relatively unchanged from the prior-year period. Comparable sales decreased 0.3%.

Net earnings were $3.4 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared to $3.4 billion, or $3.21 per share, in the same period last year.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.

The company expects sales growth and comparable sales growth in FY2023 to be approx. flat compared to FY2022.

