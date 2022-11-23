Here’s a look at Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) expectations for the remainder of the year

Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down over 1% on Wednesday, a day after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue and earnings beat estimates and the company raised its sales outlook for the full year. Here’s a look at the discount store’s expectations for the remainder of the year:
Sales
Dollar Tree generated consolidated net sales of $6.94 billion for the third quarter of 2022, which was up 8.1% from the same period a year ago. Net sales at the Dollar Tree segment increased 9% to $3.7 billion while at the Family Dollar division, it grew 7% to $3.1 billion versus last year.
Enterprise same-store sales increased 6.5% in the quarter. Dollar Tree same-store sales rose 8.6% while Family Dollar same-store sales grew 4.1%. Both segments witnessed sequential monthly improvement in same-store sales throughout the quarter. In the Dollar Tree division, consumables comps surpassed discretionary comps. Consumables comps were up 9.3%. In the Family Dollar segment, consumables comp rose 4.7%.
The company increased its sales outlook for the full year of 2022. Consolidated net sales are now expected to range between $28.14-28.28 billion versus the previous outlook of $27.85-28.10 billion. Comparable store sales are expected to increase in the mid-single digits for the year. This includes a high-single digit increase in the Dollar Tree segment and a low-single digit increase in the Family Dollar segment.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, consolidated net sales are expected to range between $7.54-7.68 billion while same-store sales are expected to increase in the mid to high single digits.
Profitability
In Q3 2022, Dollar Tree’s net income increased 23% to approx. $267 million and EPS increased 25% to $1.20. Total gross margin improved 240 basis points to 29.9%. Dollar Tree segment gross margin improved 520 basis points due to higher initial mark-on and lower freight costs, but was partly offset by a greater penetration of low-margin consumables and product cost inflation. Family Dollar gross margin fell 100 basis points, mainly due to product mix shift and product cost inflation.
Looking ahead, the company expects strength in consumables to pressure near-term margins. For the full year of 2022, EPS is expected to be in the lower half of the previously provided outlook range of $7.10-7.40.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Deere & Company (DE) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 37% year-over-year to $15.5 billion. Net income was $2.24 billion, or $7.44
Earnings Infographic: How HP Inc. (HPQ) performed in Q4 2022
Computer hardware company HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) on Tuesday reported a decrease in fourth-quarter earnings and revenues as demand conditions remained unfavorable. Fourth-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, dropped to
Everything you need to know about BKV Corp’s upcoming IPO
With the year-end just around the corner, the IPO market continues to experience low activity. But there has been an increase in the number of energy companies seeking to go