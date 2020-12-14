HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) reported its first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenue rose 103% year-over-year to CAD29.5 million.

Net loss narrowed to CAD4.2 million from a loss of CAD66 million in the same period last year.

At the end of the quarter, the company had working capital of CAD250.3 million, including CAD149.8 million of cash.

