Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis

Hexo Corp. (HEXO) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) reported total revenue of CAD38.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was up 43% year-over-year.

Total net loss and comprehensive loss amounted to CAD67.9 million compared to a loss of CAD169.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Loss per share amounted to CAD0.48 compared to CAD1.60.

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

BYND Earnings: Beyond Meat Q3 loss widens despite 13% revenue growth

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the third quarter of 2021, despite a double-digit increase in revenues. The results missed Wall Street’s forecast. The

DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q4 2021 earnings results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues rose 26% year-over-year to $18.5 billion. Net income from continuing operations amounted to $160 million, or

Three key factors that bode well for Zynga (ZNGA) going forward

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stayed in green territory on Wednesday after rallying a day ago on the back of a strong earnings report. The company delivered better-than-expected results

Tags

Medical Cannabis

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top