Hexo Corp. (HEXO) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) reported total revenue of CAD38.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was up 43% year-over-year.

Total net loss and comprehensive loss amounted to CAD67.9 million compared to a loss of CAD169.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Loss per share amounted to CAD0.48 compared to CAD1.60.