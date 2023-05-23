Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Highlights of DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q1 2023 earnings results
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in net sales and adjusted profit.
Net sales of the company increased 5.3% year-over-year to $2.84 billion. Comparable store sales rose 3.4%, which marked an improvement from the prior-year quarter when comparable sales declined 8.4%.
Net income, on a reported basis, increased to $305 million or $3.40 per share in the April quarter from $261 million or $2.47 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $3.40 per share, up 19%.
“We are very pleased with our first quarter results. Even as consumers face macroeconomic uncertainties, our athletes have continued to prioritize sport and rely on DICK’S to meet their needs, and we continue to gain market share,” said Lauren Hobart, CEO of DICK’s Sporting.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total sales were $22.3 billion compared to $23.6 billion in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales
Infographic: Key highlights from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q3 2023 earnings results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales was $4.1 billion, up 5.8% from the same period a year ago. Domestic same store sales increased 1.9%.
Earnings Summary: Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Q2 2023 results
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), a provider of systems for applying adhesives, sealants, and coatings, Monday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Second-quarter sales came in at $650