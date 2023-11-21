Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q3 2023 earnings results
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 2.8% year-over-year to $3 billion. Comparable store sales were up 1.7%.
GAAP net income decreased 12% to $201 million while EPS dropped 2% to $2.39 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 10% to $2.85.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of $11.45-12.05 and adjusted EPS of $12.00-12.60. Comparable store sales are expected to be positive 0.5% to positive 2.0% on a 52-week basis.
Prior performance
