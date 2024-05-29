Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Infographic: Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q1 2024 earnings results

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $3 billion. Comparable sales rose 5.3%.

Net income decreased 10% to $275 million and EPS fell 3% to $3.30. Adjusted EPS was also $3.30.

For the full year of 2024, net sales is expected to range between $13.1-13.2 billion and EPS is expected to be $13.35-13.75. Comparable sales are expected to grow 2-3%.

Prior performance

Dick’s Sporting Goods Q4 2023 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

AAP Earnings: Advance Auto Parts reports lower Q1 loss on flat sales

Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in net profit for the first quarter of 2024, when sales remained broadly unchanged. The

What to expect when Hormel Foods (HRL) reports Q2 2024 earnings results

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) dipped over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 13% over the past three months. The company is slated to report its second

Intuit looks to end FY24 on a high note, focused on AI and assisted segment

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the maker of popular accounting software TurboTax and QuickBooks, has reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and mixed guidance. Currently, the company's investments are focused on data and

Tags

Most Readsporting goods

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top