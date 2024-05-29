Infographic: Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q1 2024 earnings results

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $3 billion. Comparable sales rose 5.3%.

Net income decreased 10% to $275 million and EPS fell 3% to $3.30. Adjusted EPS was also $3.30.

For the full year of 2024, net sales is expected to range between $13.1-13.2 billion and EPS is expected to be $13.35-13.75. Comparable sales are expected to grow 2-3%.

