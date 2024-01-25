Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Highlights of McCormick & Company’s (MKC) Q4 2023 earnings report
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) Thursday reported a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales moved up 3%.
Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter. In constant currency, sales increased 2%.
Net income, excluding special items, climbed 16% annually to $0.85 per share during the three months. Unadjusted net income was $219.3 million or $0.81 per share, compared to $185.7 million or $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Prior Performance
