What to expect when McCormick & Company (MKC) reports Q2 2024 earnings results

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) stayed green on Friday. The stock has dropped 4% over the past one month. The spices and condiments maker is scheduled to report its second quarter 2024 earnings results on Thursday, June 27, before markets open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenue of $1.63 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which compares to $1.66 billion reported in the same period a year ago. In the first quarter of 2024, net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.60 billion.
Earnings
The consensus estimate for EPS in Q2 2024 is $0.59, which compares to adjusted EPS of $0.60 reported in the year-ago period. In Q1 2024, adjusted EPS rose 7% YoY to $0.63.
Points to note
On its Q1 quarterly call, McCormick said that the inflationary environment had led to customers seeking more value on their purchases. Higher inflation in the foodservice channel and slowing retail food prices had led to more people choosing to eat at home rather than dine out.
Last quarter, the company saw volume growth in spices and seasonings, recipe mixes, and homemade desserts. However, volumes in prepared foods, like frozen, witnessed declines.
In Q1, McCormick’s top line benefited from pricing but this was partly offset by volume declines and product mix, which were caused by the pruning of low-margin business and the divestiture of its canning business.
In the second quarter, McCormick will have lapped the impact of the DSD and private label product line business exits. The company plans to continue pruning low-margin businesses throughout the year. McCormick’s initiatives in brand marketing, new products, packaging, and category management can be expected to help drive growth during the second half of the year.
In Q1, gross margin expanded 140 basis points YoY to 37.4%, driven mainly by favorable product mix, cost savings, and pricing actions. In the second quarter, the company expects gross margins to modestly expand compared to the year-ago period.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
WBA Earnings Preview: Will Walgreens’ Q3 report bring cheer to investors?
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) has been facing challenges due to higher operating costs, rising competition, and an unfavorable retail environment. These factors have put pressure on the drugstore
Main points from Accenture’s (ACN) Q3 2024 earnings report
Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) rose 6% on Thursday, following the company’s announcement of its third-quarter 2024 earnings results. Although revenue and profits missed expectations, the stock jumped after the
ACB Earnings: Aurora Cannabis reports narrower Q4 loss on higher revenues
Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) on Thursday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company’s revenues moved up 5% year-over-year during the quarter. The Canada-based recreational