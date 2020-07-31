Image sharing platform Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) reported a slightly wider loss for the second quarter of 2020, while revenues increased. It was better than the outcome analysts had predicted.

The company, which went public more than a year ago, reported a loss of $0.07 per share for the June quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $0.06 per share in the year-ago period. Net loss, meanwhile, narrowed to $100.75 million or $0.17 per share from $1.16 billion or $2.62 per share las year.

Revenues increased 4% annually to $272.5 million even as the number of global monthly active users grew by 39%. Both revenues and the bottom-line topped expectations.

