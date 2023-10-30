Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
PINS Earnings: Pinterest Q3 2023 earnings, revenue beat estimates
Image search services provider Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) Monday reported higher revenues for the third quarter of 2023. The numbers also topped expectations.
Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $763.2 million in the September quarter when all the geographical regions registered growth.
Net profit, adjusted for special items, moved up to $0.28 per share from $0.11 per share last year. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $6.73 million or $0.01 per share in Q3, compared to a loss of $65.2 million or $0.10 per share in the comparable period of 2022.
“Our users are engaging deeply and we’re delivering better results for advertisers through improved measurement and innovation across the full funnel. We’re making significant progress and are continuing to execute on the opportunity ahead,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.
