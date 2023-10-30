Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

PINS Earnings: Pinterest Q3 2023 earnings, revenue beat estimates

Image search services provider Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) Monday reported higher revenues for the third quarter of 2023. The numbers also topped expectations.

Pinterest Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $763.2 million in the September quarter when all the geographical regions registered growth.

Net profit, adjusted for special items, moved up to $0.28 per share from $0.11 per share last year. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $6.73 million or $0.01 per share in Q3, compared to a loss of $65.2 million or $0.10 per share in the comparable period of 2022.

“Our users are engaging deeply and we’re delivering better results for advertisers through improved measurement and innovation across the full funnel. We’re making significant progress and are continuing to execute on the opportunity ahead,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.

Prior Performance

  • Pinterest Q4 2022 earnings infographic
  • Pinterest-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Earnings: A snapshot of Q1 2024 results

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting lower revenues, and a net loss compared to profit last year. The tech firm reported

MCD Earnings: All you need to know about McDonald’s Q3 2023 earnings results

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues increased 14% to $6.7 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 8.8%. Net

F Earnings: Ford Motor Company reports Q3 2023 financial results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Friday reported higher sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth across all operating segments. September quarter revenue increased 11% year-over-year

Tags

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top