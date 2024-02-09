Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
PINS Earnings: Pinterest Q4 2023 earnings surge; revenue up 12%
Image search services provider Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $981.3 million in the December quarter when the top line grew across all geographical regions.
Net profit, adjusted for special items, moved up to $0.53 per share from $0.29 per share last year. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $201.2 million or $0.29 per share in Q4, compared to $17.5 million or $0.03 per share in the comparable period of 2022.
“We had a strong Q4, bookending a transformative year for Pinterest. 2023 was our most productive year yet as we accelerated our product velocity and launched more solutions than ever before,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.
