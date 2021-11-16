Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

360 DigiTech (QFIN) Earnings: Q3 profit rises sharply on 25% revenue growth Online consumer finance company 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) on Monday reported double-digit earnings and revenue growth for the third quarter of 2021. Shares of the company closed the day's

Tapestry (TPR) looks set for another strong year amid buoyant demand The ongoing economic recovery amid market reopening and improving labor market conditions has lifted consumer confidence and people are once again spending on discretionary items. The pandemic-relief package and vaccination