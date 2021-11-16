Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail

Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 9.8% year-over-year to $36.8 billion. Comparable sales increased by 6.1%.

Net income was $4.1 billion, or $3.92 per share, compared to $3.4 billion, or $3.18 per share, in the same period last year.

Tags

constructionConstruction ProductsHome improvementHome Improvement Retailretail
