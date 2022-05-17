Home Depot (HD) Q1 results beat estimates; stock gains

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The results also topped expectations, driving the home decor company’s stock higher early Tuesday.

First-quarter net income increased to $4.23 billion or $4.09 per share from $4.15 billion or $3.86 per share in the same period of 2021. The latest number also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The bottom line benefitted from a 4% increase in revenues to $38.9 billion, which also came in above the consensus estimates. The company also provided financial guidance for fiscal 2022.

“The solid performance in the quarter is even more impressive as we were comparing against last year’s historic growth and faced a slower start to spring this year. These results are a direct reflection of our associates’ continued ability to effectively navigate a challenging and dynamic environment. I would like to thank them and our many partners for their hard work and dedication to our customers,” said Ted Decker, CEO of Home Depot.

