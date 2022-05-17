Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Home Depot (HD) Q1 results beat estimates; stock gains
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The results also topped expectations, driving the home decor company’s stock higher early Tuesday.
First-quarter net income increased to $4.23 billion or $4.09 per share from $4.15 billion or $3.86 per share in the same period of 2021. The latest number also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
The bottom line benefitted from a 4% increase in revenues to $38.9 billion, which also came in above the consensus estimates. The company also provided financial guidance for fiscal 2022.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Home Depot’s Q1 earnings
“The solid performance in the quarter is even more impressive as we were comparing against last year’s historic growth and faced a slower start to spring this year. These results are a direct reflection of our associates’ continued ability to effectively navigate a challenging and dynamic environment. I would like to thank them and our many partners for their hard work and dedication to our customers,” said Ted Decker, CEO of Home Depot.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings decline, revenue up 11%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter 2022 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting an 11% revenue growth. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $930.0 million from $839.4
Pinterest (PINS): Here are a few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on this stock
Shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stayed in green territory on Monday. The stock has dropped 40% year-to-date and 62% in the past 12 months. There is a mixed sentiment
Stock Watch : Here’s What You Need to Know before investing in Kellogg (K)
Food companies have performed better than most other sectors during the pandemic as government restrictions forced people to cook at home. Investors, in general, find the stocks of such companies