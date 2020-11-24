HP Inc revenue down 1%, beats estimates

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The hardware firm reported Q4 revenue of $15.3 billion, down 1% year-over-year, but higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net earnings of $0.62 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
HPQ shares rose 5.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 5% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for HP Inc Q4 2020 earnings call transcript
“The strength of our innovation with the rigor of our execution drove sequential growth in revenue, operating profit, non-GAAP EPS and cash flow,” CEO Enrique Lores said in a statement.
