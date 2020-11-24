HP Inc revenue down 1%, beats estimates

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The hardware firm reported Q4 revenue of $15.3 billion, down 1% year-over-year, but higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net earnings of $0.62 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.

HPQ shares rose 5.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 5% since the beginning of this year.

“The strength of our innovation with the rigor of our execution drove sequential growth in revenue, operating profit, non-GAAP EPS and cash flow,” CEO Enrique Lores said in a statement.

