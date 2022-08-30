HPQ Earnings: A snapshot of HP’s Q3 2022 financial results

Technology firm HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) on Tuesday reported higher adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2022, despite a decline in revenues. The bottom line matched the consensus forecast.

Third-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $1.04 per share from $1.00 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit was $1.1 billion or $1.08 per share in the three-month period, compared to $1.1 billion or $0.92 per share in the third quarter of 2021. The bottom line matched estimates.

At $14.7 billion, revenues were down 4.1% in the most recent quarter compared to the same period of last year. Analysts had predicted a bigger growth.

