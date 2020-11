Huge AWS outage affects a wide range of applications

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud computing platform that runs a major chunk of applications worldwide, went down in the morning hours of Wednesday all across the US. Many applications – Including Anchor, Adobe Spark, Flickr, SiriusXM and Roku reported disruption caused by this outage.

🚨We are aware of a service interruption impacting Roku accounts. We apologize for the inconvenience, find our status update at https://t.co/mxCNxoG36N. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) November 25, 2020

“The Kinesis Data Streams API is currently impaired in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue has also affected our ability to post updates to the Service Health Dashboard. We are continuing to work towards resolution,” Amazon has updated in its service health dashboard.

A similar outage had earlier happened three years back, when a major portion of the internet was affected.

[status] Identified: Members are receiving an "Oops, something went wrong" error when trying to log in or create an account due to a current AWS outage. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to share information here as it… https://t.co/drGhoVfYMv — Flickr Help (@FlickrHelp) November 25, 2020

AWS is Amazon’s treasure mine, accounting for over half of the e-commerce giant’s operating income, despite contributing just about 12% of the overall topline. AWS accounts for about 33% of the $100-billion cloud market, followed by Microsoft’s Azure and Alphabet’s Google Cloud.

A slew of popular names – including Adobe, Autodesk, Expedia, ESPN, Lamborghini, Nokia, and Samsung – run their applications with the help of AWS. Â

Amazon shares were unaffected by the news and stayed in the green territory during the morning hours.

We have reached out to Amazon for their comments.