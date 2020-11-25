Huge AWS outage affects a wide range of applications

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud computing platform that runs a major chunk of applications worldwide, went down in the morning hours of Wednesday all across the US. Many applications – Including Anchor, Adobe Spark, Flickr, SiriusXM and Roku reported disruption caused by this outage.

🚨We are aware of a service interruption impacting Roku accounts. We apologize for the inconvenience, find our status update at https://t.co/mxCNxoG36N. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) November 25, 2020

“The Kinesis Data Streams API is currently impaired in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue has also affected our ability to post updates to the Service Health Dashboard. We are continuing to work towards resolution,” Amazon has updated in its service health dashboard.

A similar outage had earlier happened three years back, when a major portion of the internet was affected.

[status] Identified: Members are receiving an "Oops, something went wrong" error when trying to log in or create an account due to a current AWS outage. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to share information here as it… https://t.co/drGhoVfYMv — Flickr Help (@FlickrHelp) November 25, 2020

AWS is Amazon’s treasure mine, accounting for over half of the e-commerce giant’s operating income, despite contributing just about 12% of the overall topline. AWS accounts for about 33% of the $100-billion cloud market, followed by Microsoft’s Azure and Alphabet’s Google Cloud.

A slew of popular names – including Adobe, Autodesk, Expedia, ESPN, Lamborghini, Nokia, and Samsung – run their applications with the help of AWS.

Amazon shares were unaffected by the news and stayed in the green territory during the morning hours.

We have reached out to Amazon for their comments.