Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
IBM (IBM) Q4 2020 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenue fell 6% year-over-year to $20.4 billion.
GAAP net income fell over 60% to $1.3 billion, or $1.51 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 56% to $2.07.
The company expects to grow revenue for full-year 2021 based on the current foreign exchange rates.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Q4 2020 earnings results
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues declined 69% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. The company reported a net loss of $1.9
Infographic: Highlights of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Q4 2020 earnings report
Energy infrastructure firm Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a decline in revenues. The company's stock was trading higher soon after
Netflix (NFLX) brushes past saturation concerns with strong subscriber growth across all markets
Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) soared 17% on Wednesday following an upbeat earnings report from the company a day ago. The stock has gained 81% over the past one