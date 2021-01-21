IBM (IBM) Q4 2020 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue fell 6% year-over-year to $20.4 billion.

GAAP net income fell over 60% to $1.3 billion, or $1.51 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 56% to $2.07.

The company expects to grow revenue for full-year 2021 based on the current foreign exchange rates.

Prior performance