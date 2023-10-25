IBM (IBM) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 4.6% year-over-year to $14.8 billion. Revenue grew 3.5% at constant currency.

Net income was $1.7 billion, or $1.84 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 billion, or $3.54 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 22% to $2.20.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of 3-5%.

Prior performance