IBM (IBM) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 4.6% year-over-year to $14.8 billion. Revenue grew 3.5% at constant currency.
Net income was $1.7 billion, or $1.84 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 billion, or $3.54 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 22% to $2.20.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of 3-5%.
