Infographic: A snapshot of Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q4 earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Monday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings increased in double digits amid modest revenue growth.

Advance Auto Parts Q4 2021 earnings infographic

Net income, excluding one-off items, jumped 35% annually to $2.07 per share during the three-month period. Meanwhile, fourth-quarter unadjusted net income decreased to $81.7 million or $1.30 per share from $112 million or $1.66 per share in the same period of 2020.

At $2.39 billion, revenues were up 1% from the corresponding period of the prior year. The top-line performance surpassed the consensus estimates.

