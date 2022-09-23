Infographic: A snapshot of Costco’s (COST) Q4 2022 earnings

Warehouse behemoth Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has reported a 15% increase in fourth-quarter 2022 revenues, which translated into double-digit growth in net income.

Fourth-quarter revenues increased sharply to $72.09 billion. Total comparable store sales grew 13.7%, with e-commerce sales rising 7.1%.

Reflecting the strong top-line growth, net income moved up to $1.87 billion or $4.20 per share in the August quarter, which is higher than the $1.67 billion or $3.76/share profit reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

