Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
Infographic: Bank of America (BAC) Q2 2020 earnings results
Bank sets aside $5.1 billion towards provision for credit losses
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The banking giant reported a 3% dip in the quarterly revenue, and net income that got halved year-over-year. However, these results were better than what the street had anticipated.
BAC shares were down 2% immediately following the announcement, on concerns relating to the rising amount set aside for loan losses driven by the pandemic. Provision for credit losses in Q2 was $5.1 billion, compared to $557 million a year ago.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Bank of America Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
BAC shares have declined 31% since the beginning of this year.
CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement, “We provided billions in credit to clients; announced a $1 billion, four-year commitment to drive economic and racial equality in our communities.”
Prior performance
Most Popular
Texas Instruments (TXN): Is it worth buying?
While the tech firms are not immune to the current turbulent operating environment, they have the ability to modify the current weakness and drive new demand post the pandemic. Semiconductor
Infographic: Key numbers from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2020 earnings announcement
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Reported sales decreased 10.8% to $18.3 billion. GAAP earnings fell 35% to $3.6 billion, or $1.36 per share.
Key highlights from Infosys (INFY) Q1 2021 earnings results
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2021 today. Revenues declined 0.3% to $3.12 billion. Net profit after minority interest was $558 million while diluted EPS