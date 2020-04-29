Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Q1 2020 earnings results
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Sales grew 2% to $2.54 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
On a GAAP basis, earnings was $11 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $424 million, or $0.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell to $0.28 from $0.35 a year ago.
The company withdrew its sales and EPS guidance for FY2020 owing to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
