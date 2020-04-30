Infographic: Cigna Corporation (CI) Q1 2020 earnings results

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues amounted to $38.5 billion, reflecting a slight increase from $38 billion in the same period last year.
Shareholders’ net income was $1.2 billion, or $3.15 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $3.56 per share, for the same period last year.
Adjusted income from operations was $1.8 billion, or $4.69 per share, versus $1.5 billion, or $3.90 per share, last year.
For full year 2020, adjusted revenues are expected to be $154 billion to $156 billion while adjusted income from operations is expected to come in the range of $18.00 to $18.60 per share.
Past Performance
Most Popular
Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook
It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the
Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan
The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most
Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which