Infographic: Cigna Corporation (CI) Q1 2020 earnings results

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues amounted to $38.5 billion, reflecting a slight increase from $38 billion in the same period last year.

Shareholders’ net income was $1.2 billion, or $3.15 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $3.56 per share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted income from operations was $1.8 billion, or $4.69 per share, versus $1.5 billion, or $3.90 per share, last year.

For full year 2020, adjusted revenues are expected to be $154 billion to $156 billion while adjusted income from operations is expected to come in the range of $18.00 to $18.60 per share.

