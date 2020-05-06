Infographic: CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Q1 2020 earnings results

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 8.3% to $66.8 billion,driven mainly by strong underlying core growth across all segments.
Net income was $2 billion, or $1.53 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $1.09 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.91.
For full-year 2020, the company expects GAAP EPS of $5.47-5.60 and adjusted EPS of $7.04-7.17.
