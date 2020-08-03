Infographic: Ferrari (RACE) earnings and shipments in Q2

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Monday. RACE shares fell 2.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 8% since the beginning of this year.

The company also narrowed its outlook for the full year, driven by the weakness in sales in all geographic locations.



Meanwhile, Ferrari said the first few deliveries of the F8 Spider and the 812 GTS commenced in the second quarter.

