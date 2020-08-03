Infographic: Ferrari (RACE) earnings and shipments in Q2

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Monday. RACE shares fell 2.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 8% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Ferrari Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
The company also narrowed its outlook for the full year, driven by the weakness in sales in all geographic locations.
Meanwhile, Ferrari said the first few deliveries of the F8 Spider and the 812 GTS commenced in the second quarter.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Tyson Foods Q3 earnings drop on lower sales, but beat estimates
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Meanwhile, revenues missed the Street view. The packaged food company posted adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share for the
After blockbuster Q2, Amazon (AMZN) is headed for a busy second half
As the business world limps back to normalcy from the crisis set off by coronavirus, most e-commerce companies are going through a period of hectic activity, thanks to the spurt
Merck (MRK) sales decline 8% in Q2 2020; raises FY20 outlook
Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported an 8% drop in second quarter sales, reflecting the negative impact of COVID-19. However, sales of $10.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.37 topped Street's views.