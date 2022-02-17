Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 2022 earnings
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022.
Adjusted net income increased 36% year-over-year to $1.89 per share during the first three months of fiscal 2022. Net income was $1.79 billion or $2.00 per share, compared to $1.13 billion or $1.22 per share last year.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Applied Materials’ Q1 earnings
The positive bottom-line performance reflects a 21% increase in revenues to $6.27 billion, with the core Semiconductor Systems segment accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total sales
Prior Performance
Most Popular
Meihua’s IPO might set the stage for revival of Chinese listings in the US
Meihua International Medical Technologies is the latest healthcare company to seek Wall Street listing, even as the IPO market picks up momentum after witnessing record activity last year. However, the
PepsiCo (PEP): Here’s what did and did not work for the beverage giant in its most recent quarter
Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) have gained 23% over the past 12 months. The company delivered better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 with strong performance
Walmart (WMT) offers a fresh buying opportunity. Here’s why
Despite a general slump in consumer sentiment during the pandemic, supermarkets and grocery stores witnessed stable demand that came as a boon for those with strong digital capabilities. Walmart Inc.