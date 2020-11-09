Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) reported a loss for the first quarter of 2021, continuing the recent trend. However, the bottom-line performance improved from the previous quarter and the company’s stock gained on Monday morning, following the announcement.

The Canada-based medical marijuana company said its loss from continuing operations narrowed to C$107.2 million in the September quarter from C$1.85 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The improvement reflects stable revenue performance, which remained broadly unchanged at C$68 million sequentially.

Reading management/analysts’ comments on Aurora’s Q1 results

Shares of Aurora Cannabis closed the last trading session higher in the New York Stock Exchange and continued to gain during Monday’s pre-market session.

