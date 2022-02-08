Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Q4 report
Fastfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Tuesday said its fourth-quarter revenues and earnings increased in double-digits. The bottom line also topped expectations.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $5.58 per share from $3.48 per share in the same period of 2020 and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $133.5 million or $4.69 per share, compared to $191.0 million or $6.69 per share in the prior year.
Read management’s comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 report
At $1.96 billion, revenues were up 22% from the year-ago quarter. The top line matched analysts’ forecast. Shares of the company gained on Tuesday evening following the announcement, after closing the regular session higher.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) deserves a place in your portfolio. Here’s why
Gaming services have been in high demand since virus-related restrictions came a couple of years ago, and the trend is continuing despite the relaxation of curbs. However, there is speculation
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 earnings beat Street view; revenue up 5%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced third-quarter 2022 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting earnings that exceeded expectations. Third-quarter revenues rose to $903.3 million from $860.9
Ocean Biomedical slashes IPO size. Should you invest in the stock?
The biomedical industry grew at an accelerated pace in 2021 even as healthcare systems went into overdrive amidst the COVID-induced medical emergency. The biomedical market is projected to expand steadily