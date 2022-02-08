Infographic: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Q4 report

Fastfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Tuesday said its fourth-quarter revenues and earnings increased in double-digits. The bottom line also topped expectations.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $5.58 per share from $3.48 per share in the same period of 2020 and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $133.5 million or $4.69 per share, compared to $191.0 million or $6.69 per share in the prior year.

Read management’s comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 report

At $1.96 billion, revenues were up 22% from the year-ago quarter. The top line matched analysts’ forecast. Shares of the company gained on Tuesday evening following the announcement, after closing the regular session higher.

Prior Performance