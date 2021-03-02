Infographic: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s (HPE) Q1 2021 earnings report

Technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) reported higher earnings for the first quarter of 2021, despite a decrease in revenues. The numbers surpassed the consensus forecast.

First-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $0.52 per share from $0.50 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit was $223 million or $17 per share, compared to $333 million or $0.25 per share recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The bottom-line also came in above estimates.

At $6.8 billion, revenues were down 2% year-over-year in the first three months of fiscal 2021. Analysts had predicted a bigger drop.

Shares of Hewlett Packard have gained 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Tuesday’s session lower but gained in the after-hours trading following the earnings announcement.