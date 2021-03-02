Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s (HPE) Q1 2021 earnings report
Technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) reported higher earnings for the first quarter of 2021, despite a decrease in revenues. The numbers surpassed the consensus forecast.
First-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $0.52 per share from $0.50 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit was $223 million or $17 per share, compared to $333 million or $0.25 per share recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The bottom-line also came in above estimates.
At $6.8 billion, revenues were down 2% year-over-year in the first three months of fiscal 2021. Analysts had predicted a bigger drop.
Read management/analysts’ comments on HPE’s Q1 report
Shares of Hewlett Packard have gained 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Tuesday’s session lower but gained in the after-hours trading following the earnings announcement.
Most Popular
Target Corp posts strong results in Q4: Infographic
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell today. The department store chain reported Q4 revenue of $28.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than
Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per
Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus