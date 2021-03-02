Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s (HPE) Q1 2021 earnings report

Technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) reported higher earnings for the first quarter of 2021, despite a decrease in revenues. The numbers surpassed the consensus forecast.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Q1 2021 earnings infographic

First-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $0.52 per share from $0.50 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit was $223 million or $17 per share, compared to $333 million or $0.25 per share recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The bottom-line also came in above estimates.

At $6.8 billion, revenues were down 2% year-over-year in the first three months of fiscal 2021. Analysts had predicted a bigger drop.

Read management/analysts’ comments on HPE’s Q1 report

Shares of Hewlett Packard have gained 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Tuesday’s session lower but gained in the after-hours trading following the earnings announcement.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q3 2020 Earnings Infograph
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q4 2019 Earnings Infographic

Most Popular

Target Corp posts strong results in Q4: Infographic

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell today. The department store chain reported Q4 revenue of $28.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than

Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per

Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus

Tags

HardwareIT services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top