Infographic: Highlights of HP, Inc. (HPQ) Q2 2022 earnings report
Technology firm HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The results also surpassed the consensus forecast.
Second-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $1.08 per share from $0.93 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit was $1.0 billion or 0.94 per share during the three-month period, compared to $1.2 billion or $0.98 per share in the second quarter of 2021. The bottom line also came in above estimates.
At $16.5 billion, revenues were up 4% in the most recent quarter compared to the same period of last year. Analysts had predicted a slower growth.
Shares of HP have gained around 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Tuesday’s regular session lower but gained during the extended session after the earnings announcement.
Prior Performance
